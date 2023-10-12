Some observations from Roman Sheremeta, conservative American-Ukrainian academic

Oct 12

Elon Musk went from being the Henry Ford of our generation (admired carmaker, brilliant salesman) to being the Henry Ford of our generation (conspiracy theorist, Nazi-enabler).

“If you want for our young people not to ask why we are in Ukraine, it is necessary to teach them from childhood that there no Ukraine, no Estonia, no Latvia.”

While some fools argue that russia would not attack the NATO countries, the russian state TV is actively preparing russian people for a mass genocide against Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia.

We have seen the same tactics used by Nazis that lead to Holocaust. Today, history is repeating itself and everyone who is against providing help to Ukraine is guilty of genocide by association.

Cherkasy, Ukraine. I hope you will never get to experience the pain that russia has unleashed on Ukrainian people.

“Republicans should support the continued provision of aid now so that our party might avoid political irrelevance—and so that our country might avoid tragedy.” Mike Pompeo.

Share of Republicans who say US is doing too much to help Ukraine has skyrocketed. I cannot believe that this is the party that (1) stood up to the Soviet Union and stands for (2) liberty and (3) individual freedoms.

(1) russia is literarily the reincarnation of the USSR. Putin explicitly said that he wants to restore the russian empire.

(2) Ukrainians are fighting for liberty. They are an independent country and they want to remain a free country.

(3) russia is trying to destroy Ukrainian identity and take away all individual freedoms of Ukrainian people. This is also called a cultural genocide.

As a conservative, I am ashamed of those Republicans who have fallen so low and have forgotten their own values.

