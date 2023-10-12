Some observations from Roman Sheremeta, conservative American-Ukrainian academic

Oct 12
Elon Musk went from being the Henry Ford of our generation (admired carmaker, brilliant salesman) to being the Henry Ford of our generation (conspiracy theorist, Nazi-enabler).
“If you want for our young people not to ask why we are in Ukraine, it is necessary to teach them from childhood that there no Ukraine, no Estonia, no Latvia.”
While some fools argue that russia would not attack the NATO countries, the russian state TV is actively preparing russian people for a mass genocide against Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia.
We have seen the same tactics used by Nazis that lead to Holocaust. Today, history is repeating itself and everyone who is against providing help to Ukraine is guilty of genocide by association.
▶️ Watch this video on Facebook
Cherkasy, Ukraine. I hope you will never get to experience the pain that russia has unleashed on Ukrainian people.
“Republicans should support the continued provision of aid now so that our party might avoid political irrelevance—and so that our country might avoid tragedy.” Mike Pompeo.
Share of Republicans who say US is doing too much to help Ukraine has skyrocketed. I cannot believe that this is the party that (1) stood up to the Soviet Union and stands for (2) liberty and (3) individual freedoms.
(1) russia is literarily the reincarnation of the USSR. Putin explicitly said that he wants to restore the russian empire.
(2) Ukrainians are fighting for liberty. They are an independent country and they want to remain a free country.
(3) russia is trying to destroy Ukrainian identity and take away all individual freedoms of Ukrainian people. This is also called a cultural genocide.
As a conservative, I am ashamed of those Republicans who have fallen so low and have forgotten their own values.
Kibbutz massacre :
“more than one of the Israeli soldiers who first reached Kfar Aza reported finding “beheaded children of varying ages, ranging from babies to slightly older children,” along with adults who had also been dismembered.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/israeli-officials-say-gruesome-hamas-massacre-discovered-on-kibbutz/ar-AA1i2Fvq
Indescribable depravity of the proxies of putler/Khameni/Assad.
They are not Republicans anymore, if they don’t support an innocent nation getting torn to shreds by a war criminal. They are fascist scum.
This is what happens when a few filthy loudmouths like Gaetz and Taylor-Green are given a stage and the sensible ones are too silent. The fools in the audience will listen mostly to filthy loudmouths. The fools in the audience are mostly too stupid and too lazy to get informed themselves, and thus they rely on rat catchers like Gaetz and Taylor-Green to lead them to the dark side.
Those two pieces of toilet detritus are the result of years of disinformation from the kremlin’s US assets. Eg Carlson, Trump, the Pauls, Michael Savage, Douglas Macgregor, Laura Ingraham, Alex Jones etc.