Russians announce air-raid warning in Sevastopol and block Crimean Bridge

The Russian occupiers announced the air-raid warning in the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea in the evening of 12 October, and later blocked the Crimean Bridge.
Source: Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called “governor” of Sevastopol, on Telegram; propaganda media outlet RIA Novosti Crimea
Details: Later, the occupiers reported that sea and land traffic would be suspended as the air-raid siren sounded.
Then the occupiers blocked the Crimean Bridge and called on those on the bridge and in the inspection zone to keep calm and follow instructions.
One comment
No paranoia here then! Sevastopol is 250km from Kerch. This would be like Ukraine closing off the bridges crossing the Dnipro in Kyiv, because russians were attacking Kremenchuk.