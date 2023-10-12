Russians announce air-raid warning in Sevastopol and block Crimean Bridge

The Russian occupiers announced the air-raid warning in the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea in the evening of 12 October, and later blocked the Crimean Bridge.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called “governor” of Sevastopol, on Telegram; propaganda media outlet RIA Novosti Crimea

Details: Later, the occupiers reported that sea and land traffic would be suspended as the air-raid siren sounded.

Then the occupiers blocked the Crimean Bridge and called on those on the bridge and in the inspection zone to keep calm and follow instructions.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/12/7423884/

