Russian TV journalist possibly poisoned

© ANP

Marina Ovshannikova in the Moscow court.

French justice is investigating whether Russian journalist Marina Ovsjannikova, who fled to France, was poisoned. She became internationally known when she protested on Russian state television against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The woman felt unwell when she opened the door of her apartment in central Paris and noticed a powdery substance. Her health condition has since improved, but she remains under medical supervision. That’s what Le Monde writes .

She was recently sentenced in absentia in Russia to more than eight years in prison for spreading fake news. Ovshannikova disrupted a news broadcast last year and showed a sign with texts such as “they are lying to you” and “stop the war”.

Ovshannikova escaped house arrest before her trial, after which she fled Russia with her daughter.

