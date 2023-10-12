Yana Rudenko

My super power is being Ukrainian

Oct 11

The world, please, be consistent.

❌ 𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ❌ ❌ 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 ❌

But if we act the same as the do, What is the difference between us and them?

For almost 600 day of the 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 and 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐬 in Bucha, Izium, 𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 in Kherson and in all regions, destruction of Mariupol and Bakhmut, 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 on critical infrastucture, busy city centre and railway stations.

The whole world told me don’t generalise but why do you generalize now?

#HumanRights #Juctice

Yana’s video:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/yana-rudenko_humanrights-juctice-activity-7117829437869408256-An66?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

