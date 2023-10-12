PACE recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has recognized the 1932-1933 Holodmor famine as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked PACE for this decision.

“I am grateful to PACE for recognizing the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Restoring historical justice and paying tribute to Holodomor victims sends a message that justice is inevitable for all past and present Moscow’s crimes,” he said on the X socian network on Thursday.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, for his part, noted that PACE also called on all members of the Council of Europe and other parliaments to recognize the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainain people.

“I thank PACE for recognizing Stalin’s 1932–1933 Holodomor as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people. It is also important that PACE encouraged all CoE and other parliaments to follow suit. This is a morally, historically, and politically right thing to do,” he said on the X social network.

