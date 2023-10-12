PACE recognises Holodomor as genocide

12 OCTOBER 2023

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has voted for the recognition of Holodomor as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Source: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter (X); European Pravda

Details: “Restoring historical justice and paying tribute to Holodomor victims sends a message that justice is inevitable for all past and present Moscow’s crimes,” Zelenskyy tweeted, expressing his gratitude for this decision.

I am grateful to @coe Parliamentary Assembly for recognising the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Restoring historical justice and paying tribute to Holodomor victims sends a message that justice is inevitable for all past and present Moscow’s crimes. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 12, 2023

Kuleba also thanked PACE for recognising Stalin’s Holodomor [artificial famine of the Ukrainian people – ed.] of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide in his post.

“It is also important that PACE encouraged all Council of Europe members and other parliaments to follow suit. This is a morally, historically, and politically right thing to do,” Kuleba noted.

The decision was made with 73 votes “for” and one “against”.

I thank @PACE_News for recognizing Stalin’s 1932–1933 Holodomor as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people. It is also important that PACE encouraged all @coe and other parliaments to follow suit. This is a morally, historically, and politically right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/28cd021RYY — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 12, 2023

Background:

As of now, Holodomor has been recognised as the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of about 30 countries in the world, as well as by the European Parliament.

The Italian Senate voted in July to recognise Holodomor as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

