PACE recognises Holodomor as genocide

12 OCTOBER 2023
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has voted for the recognition of Holodomor as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.
Source: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter (X); European Pravda
Details: “Restoring historical justice and paying tribute to Holodomor victims sends a message that justice is inevitable for all past and present Moscow’s crimes,” Zelenskyy tweeted, expressing his gratitude for this decision.
Kuleba also thanked PACE for recognising Stalin’s Holodomor [artificial famine of the Ukrainian people – ed.] of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide in his post.
“It is also important that PACE encouraged all Council of Europe members and other parliaments to follow suit. This is a morally, historically, and politically right thing to do,” Kuleba noted.
The decision was made with 73 votes “for” and one “against”.
Background:
- As of now, Holodomor has been recognised as the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of about 30 countries in the world, as well as by the European Parliament.
- The Italian Senate voted in July to recognise Holodomor as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.
