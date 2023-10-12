Minus almost 1000 invaders and 42 tanks per day: the General Staff updated the losses of the Russian Armed Forces

10/12/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

During the fighting at the front on October 11, the Ukrainian defense forces have liquidated almost 1000 military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces. In general, since the beginning of a full-scale war, our defenders have thinned the aggressor’s army by 284,890 personnel.

The day before, they also added to the list of losses of enemy equipment and weapons – by 168 units. Updated data was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, in addition to almost a thousand invaders, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers burned a large amount of Russian iron. Thanks to their precise strikes, 44 armored fighting vehicles (9264 in total), 42 tanks (4905) and 32 artillery systems (6763) of the enemy were turned into scrap metal.

In the sky, the defenders shot down 21 Russian operational-tactical level UAVs (5,247 in total) and one cruise missile (1,531).

On the ground, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two multiple launch rocket systems (all 811 MLRS), 25 units of vehicles and tank trucks (9170), and one special equipment (966) of the occupiers.

The number of “demilitarized” enemy aircraft, air defense systems and ships remained the same as on the morning of October 11.

