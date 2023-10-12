In south, National Guardsmen disable Russian radio communication tower

12.10.2023 17:50

In the south of Ukraine, National Guard soldiers disabled a powerful Russian radio communication tower.

The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, publishing a video, Ukrinform reported.

“Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine have disabled a powerful radio communication tower of the Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine,” the post reads.

As reported, Ukrainian National Guard soldiers destroyed a Russian observation post equipped with a ‘Murom’ long-range video-thermal surveillance system.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...