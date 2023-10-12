10/12/2023

Among the military personnel of the Russian Army who serve in the Staromayorskoe – Staromlynovka direction, Donetsk region, there is an increase in HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C virus infections. In this regard, the occupiers are suffering significant losses.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Spy Dossier”. We are talking about the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade (military unit 16871, Primorsky Territory).

It is reported that during the battles for Staromayorskoye, the brigade suffered significant losses in personnel, as a result of which it was forced to request reinforcements.

Reinforcements came twice: on September 15, a company of military personnel from among the former prisoners who replenished the “Z” unit was sent to the brigade. As it turned out later, almost every newly arrived military personnel is a carrier of HIV/AIDS and the hepatitis C virus.

This event caused a significant resonance among the brigade’s military personnel. Most of the soldiers stationed in this direction have declared their intention to refuse to perform combat missions together with infected military personnel. Moreover, they refuse to be in the same dugout with former prisoners.

In order to reduce the intensity of the mood, on September 22, the command sent another company of prison servicemen who were removed from the Bakhmut direction.

As it turned out later, the second newcomers also brought with them a whole bunch of viral diseases. But this did not turn out to be the main problem.

Of the 105 people who arrived, who were literally pulled out of the battle in order to “put out the fire” in the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade, only 31 declared readiness to carry out combat missions. 54 have varying degrees of trauma and wounds (mainly mine-explosive and fragmentation). 19 servicemen do not have the ability to move independently and/or hold weapons.

And while a rebellion is brewing in the brigade, the command is looking for new additions. They ask for no AIDS this time.

As OBOZ.UA reported, Russian authorities continue to recruit prisoners for the war against Ukraine to strengthen their mobilization efforts. Also, in the aggressor country, work on the formation of so-called volunteer detachments does not stop. It is noteworthy that prisoners with a bunch of various infectious diseases are recruited into the ranks of the “mobs”.

