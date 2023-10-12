Elon Musk became digital enemy No. 1 in Europe due to Hamas attack on Israel – Politico

Anastasia Gorbacheva16:56, 12.10.23

Authorities are collecting evidence against social network X.

Elon Musk became the main enemy of European society after the Hamas attack on Israel. Social network X has been flooded with gruesome images, politically motivated lies and terrorist propaganda that authorities say violate both the social network’s policies and European Union laws.

Politico writes that Musk now faces sanctions, including large fines, as officials in Brussels begin collecting evidence to prepare for an official investigation into the social network’s violation of X rules of the European Union. Authorities in Great Britain and Germany joined in the criticism.

This fight represents a serious test for all sides. Musk will try to fend off any claims that he has failed to become a responsible owner of the social network formerly known as Twitter while maintaining his commitment to free speech. The EU wants to show that the Digital Services Act (DSA) has teeth.

Thierry Breton, the European commissioner in charge of social media rules, demanded Musk’s company explain why graphic images and misinformation about the Middle East crisis were widespread on the X site.

“I urge you to provide a prompt, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours,” Breton wrote on the X website. “We will include your response in our assessment dossier on your compliance with the DSA,” said Breton, who also wrote to Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg to remind him of his obligations under European rules. “I remind you that once a potential investigation is initiated and non-compliance is identified, penalties may be assessed that may be up to 6% of the company’s total revenue.”

In response, Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of X, sent a letter to Breton outlining how the social media giant has responded to the ongoing Middle East conflict. This includes removing or flagging potentially harmful content, cooperating with law enforcement, and adding community notes, or fact-checking, to posts.

The heating up of the situation in X did not begin with Hamas attacks. Since Musk acquired the platform, he has been criticized for failing to stop the spread of hate speech online.

Company X has reduced its content moderation staff in the spirit of promoting free speech; abandoned a Brussels-backed commitment to combat foreign digital interference; changed social media algorithms to promote often questionable content above verified stories from news organizations and politicians.

Musk responded to this with ridicule and attacks on his ill-wishers. But recent developments involving content apparently inciting and praising terrorism make it certain that X will be one of the first companies to be investigated under EU rules.

In response to Breton’s demand, Musk asked the French commissioner to talk about how Company X potentially violated European content rules.

“Our policy is to keep everything open and transparent,” he added.

In the UK, Michelle Donelan, the country’s digital minister, also met with social media executives to discuss how their companies are tackling online hate speech.

Propaganda on social network X – latest news

After purchasing the social network Twitter, which is now called X, Elon Musk began to introduce reforms. So, anyone who pays $8 a month can get a blue tick .

In March, journalists conducted an investigation that showed that Twitter is not fighting Russian and Chinese propaganda . The company fired the team responsible for content moderation.

In April, Twitter completely lifted restrictions on Kremlin accounts , which freed the hands of Russian propagandists. After which the reach and influence of Russian accounts increased.

Later it became known that against the company X Corp. filed a lawsuit in Florida Federal Court for trademark infringement involving the letter “X”.

