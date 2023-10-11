Zelensky conveyed information to Netanyahu about Russia’s ties with Hamas

Yury Kobzar07:24, 11.10.23

Ukrainian intelligence services have no doubt that Russia supports Palestinian terrorists.

Ukrainian intelligence services have “all the clues” pointing to Moscow’s support for Hamas . President Vladimir Zelensky stated this in an interview with the French channel France 2 .

“Russia, one way or another, supports Hamas operations. This is obvious to our intelligence services. We have all the clues that lead us to believe that Russia is facilitating certain terrorist operations,” he explained.

According to Zelensky, this is not the first time that Russia supports the activities of terrorist groups. For example, she did this in Syria and Ukraine. The Ukrainian president explained this to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their telephone conversation on Sunday.

Israel’s war against Hamas – latest news

As UNIAN wrote, yesterday dozens of Israeli fighters carried out more than 70 strikes on targets in the Daraj Tuffah area, which is located in the east of the Gaza Strip. The area is used by Hamas as a “terror center” from which a large number of terrorist attacks against Israel originate, the military says.

Meanwhile, the UN said that the blockade of the Gaza Strip violates international law. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called what was happening “an explosive situation on a powder keg” and called on influential states to “defuse” the situation.

