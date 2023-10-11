The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 800 invaders and an incredible amount of enemy equipment in one day

Vitaly Saenko08:25, 11.10.23

34 tanks and 91 armored fighting vehicles of the invaders were destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 820 Russian invaders and destroyed an insane amount of enemy equipment. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook .

In particular, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 11, 2023 were approximately:

– personnel – about 283 thousand 900 people, including 820 over the past day,

– tanks – 4863 (+34) units,

– armored combat vehicles – 9220 (+91),

– artillery systems – 6731 (+18),

– multiple launch rocket systems – 809 (+1),

‒ air defense equipment – 545 (+1),

– aircraft – 316 (+1),

– helicopters – 316,

– UAV of operational-tactical level – 5226 (+19),

‒ cruise missiles – 1530,

‒ ships/boats – 20,

– submarines – 1,

– automotive equipment and tank trucks – 9145 (+20),

– special equipment – 965 (+4).

