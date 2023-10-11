The Chief Rabbi of Ukraine showed his grandchildren who were hiding from missiles in the Kyiv region and Israel

Nadia Pryshlyak18:58, 11.10.23

Moshe Reuven Azman noted that his grandchildren left for Israel because of the Russian attack.

The Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Reuven Azman, showed a photo of his little grandchildren, who had to hide from terrorist missiles, first in Ukraine and then in Israel .

He noted that in one photo his grandchildren were hiding from Russian terrorist missiles in the Kyiv region in the first days of the terrible invasion of Ukraine.

The grandchildren of the chief rabbi of Ukraine are hiding from Russian missiles in the Kyiv region in the first days of the Russian invasion in 2022

“Two different parts of the world, but such common pain and struggle… it breaks my heart to see these faces, but I believe that the light of truth and faith will help us get through these trials,” he wrote.

Grandsons of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine are hiding from Hamas terrorist rockets in Israel in 2023

At the same time, he noted that he prays to the Almighty to bring down anger and rage on everyone involved in the terror of the civilian population.

