SUICIDE OPERATION. Russians SET RECORD LOSSES IN 1 DAY. | War in Ukraine Explained

Day 594: Oct 10

Today, there are a lot of new developments in the Donetsk region.

At first glance, it may look like Gaza Strip, but this is actually Avdiivka. Today, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive operation with the goal of taking Avdiivka into a pocket and engaged fighter jets, bombers, helicopters, artillery, hundreds of tanks and armored fighting vehicles, and thousands of troops all within hours.

The offensive operation started at 5 a.m. with intensive bombardment. Russians dropped dozens of 500-kg and 1500-kg bombs on the settlement. The targets became the residential areas with high-rise buildings, as well as chemical factories and other parts of the town. There were still at least 3 thousand civilians.

Next, Russians started using artillery and assault helicopters. Based on the reports of Russian soldiers, Russians devoted at least 200 artillery systems to shelling Ukrainian positions along the whole contact line. Russian sources published videos of how their assault helicopters are launching light multipurpose guided rockets. After the process of undermining the Ukrainian defense was completed, the Russians launched a massive ground attack.

There were 2 main directions: from Krasnohorivka to Berdychi and from Vodiane to Sieverne. But in order to fix Ukrainian troops and not allow to maneuver with reserves, Russians also launched attacks in 5 more directions, mainly towards Terrikon and Avdiivka itself. The goal of the whole offensive operation is to advance towards Orlivka from 2 sides, completely cut off supplies to Avdiivka, and take it into a pocket.

Ukrainian reconnaissance teams reported that Russians devoted to these attacks around 2 brigades’ worth of troops, which is around 8 thousand soldiers. And if at first glance one can be skeptical of such an estimate and assume a vast exaggeration, released footage by a drone operator showed how hundreds of Russians are assaulting just one Ukrainian position, which is usually protected by around 15 Ukrainian fighters. Under such circumstances, holding onto the forefront positions would be the same as committing suicide, so Ukrainians tried to liquidate as many attackers as possible, but once this huge crowd got too close, Ukrainians retreated to the fallback position, leaving it to the Ukrainian artillery to target forces concentrations. Footage released by the Russian side shows how 13 Ukrainian soldiers retreated from their positions before it was too late.

But the Russian offensive did not go smoothly at all. First of all, Russians incurred losses before they even crossed the contact line. The video shows how the leading vehicle falls of the passage inside the Russian-controlled village of Opytne, completely undermining the attack because the driver of the second vehicle already decided that enough is enough and started turning around to leave.

After some Russian units finally managed to cross the contact line and started attacking Ukrainian positions, Russians started incurring mind-boggling losses. I will not show the footage of the strikes because I would have to censor the whole screen, but, as you can easily imagine, such a crowd was the ultimate target practice. Russians were hit not only with regular firearms but also grenade throwers, ATGMs, mines, artillery shells, and even rockets launched from the helicopters. By midday, Russian sources reported that Russian forces advanced by 200 meters, likely taking control over the tree lines in front of Vodiane, from where we saw Ukrainian forces retreating. Russians struggled to develop their attack due to the horrible coordination and frequent friendly fire accidents between the newly captured positions along the entire tree line.

Another major attack happened near Krasnohorivka. The footage shows that just like in Vodiane, Russians also used assault units consisting of 8 tanks and armored fighting vehicles. Here, Russian forces quickly reached the railways because the only fortification holding off Russians in Krasnohorivka was 1 tree line. After reaching the rails, Russians started attacking Ukrainian positions around Berdychi and Stepove. Russian sources already claimed that both settlements were completely captured and Avdiivka is in operational encirclement, however, this is not true – the clashes are taking place between the rails and Stepove.

