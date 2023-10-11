Stoltenberg predicted NATO’s reaction to damage to the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia

Vitaly Saenko21:43, 11.10.23

If it is proven that this was a deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of NATO countries, then there will be a unified and decisive response from the Alliance.

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg commented on what the Alliance’s reaction would be due to the damage to the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia .

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that yesterday he spoke with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Estonia.

“Our military bodies cooperate closely, share information. Of course, Estonia and Finland are members of NATO. They are present at NATO headquarters. We share information with military experts. We have different platforms where we share classified information,” Stoltenberg said at a briefing in Brussels.

At the same time, according to him, it is too early to establish what exactly caused the damage to the gas pipeline and cable.

“Investigations are ongoing. They are being finalized. I think it is a little early to say. But if it is proven that this was a deliberate attack on critical allied underwater maritime infrastructure, this will be a very serious incident, and there will be a single and decisive response from NATO,” – Stoltenberg said.

However, he said it was necessary to find out what caused the damage and it was therefore too early to say how NATO would respond.

“It depends on what is revealed during the investigation,” he added.

Attack on a gas pipeline in the EU – what is known

On Tuesday, October 10, Finland said that the Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline connecting the country with Estonia was damaged. Repairing the gas pipeline can take months.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO would provide a “strong response” if it was proven that the damage to the Balticconnector gas supply pipeline between Estonia and Finland was a deliberate act of sabotage by a third party.

