10.10.2023

Kremlin propagandist Volodymyr Solovyov criticized the Israeli army for bombing the Gaza Strip, calling them extremely cruel.

As Censor.NET reports, Solovyov compared the methods of waging war between the Israeli army and the Russian army and came to the conclusion that “we don’t wage war like that.”

At the same time, a map has been published online that makes it clear that the Gaza Strip is an area slightly larger than a third of Ukrainian Kharkiv, some areas of which have been almost completely destroyed by Russian artillery.

