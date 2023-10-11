Russian forces launch massive advance on Avdiyivka, Ukrainian military destroys 60 enemy vehicles

Russian invasion forces are trying to advance in the area of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Oblast, supported by a large number of tanks and armored vehicles, Ukrainian military and civil officials said on Oct. 11.

The speaker of the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, and the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitaliy Barabash, reported the large Russian attack on national television.

Ukrainian troops have already knocked out over 60 units of enemy equipment, the Ukrainian military says.

Russian attacks are recorded in the areas of Avdiyivka, Keramik, Tonenke, and Pervomayske, said Shtupun. The aggressor “has gathered some scrap metal and personnel” and is trying to make a breakthrough, he said.

All enemy attacks were repelled and the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not allow any losses of positions in this area, Shtupun said.

“We were waiting for them,” he said.

“Our guys mined the approaches well. Our anti-tank weapons are well deployed. Combat work is going on, artillery is working – quite accurately and quite powerfully.”

At the same time, governor Barabash said that the situation in this area remained very tense.

The Russians launched a large-scale assault, using dozens of armored vehicles, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already destroyed a significant portion of them, he said.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale war, they have never been used like this before,” said Barabash.

“It was previously announced that about 50 pieces of equipment went on the offensive yesterday, but we actually know that more than 60 pieces of equipment were knocked out on our axis. A warplane was shot down, and a Mi-8 helicopter was shot down.”

On Oct. 10, the Russian military conducted a massive shelling of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Oblast. The city was hit with artillery and tank shells. Barabash said that heavy fighting continues to the north of the city.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/massive-russian-attack-on-avdiyivka-ukrainian-forces-knock-out-over-60-enemy-vehicles-50359940.html

