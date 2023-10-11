Russia shelled a gymnasium in Nikopol: there were dead

Nadia Pryshlyak19:58, 11.10.23

Four people died.

Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko.

“The gymnasium was destroyed. Two people died,” he noted. He said that these were employees of the educational institution.

Klimenko reports that search and rescue efforts are continuing. “Rescuers are still looking for people under the rubble,” he added.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA, Sergei Lysak , notes that two men, 24 and 71 years old, were injured as a result of the missile attack.

He notes that the gymnasium building was seriously damaged.

“42 private houses and 18 utility buildings were damaged. And also an infrastructure facility, 17 solar panels, a store, a car,” he said.

Updated 19:00 . The State Emergency Service reported that as of 18:35, rescuers had freed the body of another person from under the rubble of the gymnasium building.

“In total, 3 people were killed, 2 more were injured. According to preliminary data, the gymnasium building was partially destroyed, 42 private residential buildings, 18 utility structures, a store, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged,” the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

There is probably another person under the rubble. Rescue operations continue.

20:00 . Later, Sergei Lysak reported four victims of the Russian attack.

“Rescuers recovered the body of a 67-year-old woman from the rubble. Search work at the site of the missile attack has been completed in Nikopol,” he added.

