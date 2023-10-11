Record collection: first 5,000 FPV drones under ‘Ednist’ project arrive in Ukraine

11.10.2023

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

“Thanks to ‘Operation Ednist’, Ukrainians have assembled 10,000 FPV drones at record speed. The first batch of 5,000+ ‘birds’ is already in Ukraine,” the statement said.

The drones will be equipped with Ukrainian-made ammunition and distributed among the brigades of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. After that, they will be sent to the front.

As reported, on August 14, the Army Competent Assistance Fund ‘Come Back Alive’, the UNITED24 fundraising platform, and monobank launched the ‘Operation Ednist’ project to purchase 10,000 kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Donate for drones:

Euro-card SEPA

Account number (IBAN): GB66CLJU00997187595264

BIC: CLJUGB21

Account Holder Name: HONCHAROV DMYTRO

TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number): 3188321450

Bank: Clear Junction Limited

Bank address: 15 Kingsway, London WC2B 6UN

PayPal: dmytgonc@gmail.com (leave the comment: “for fpv-drones”)

https://u24.gov.ua/

