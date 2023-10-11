Omega group destroyed six enemy armored vehicles

11 October, 2023

A Russian T-72 destroyed by operators of the Omega group near Krasnohorivka, October 2023

The operators of the Omega group of the National Guard stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and destroyed equipment in the Avdiyivka direction.

Information and Communication Department of the National Guard of Ukraine reported this to Militarnyi.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, intensified its offensive, but the Guards repelled all enemy attacks and prevented the loss of lines and positions.

The operators of the Omega group destroyed a large number of enemy armored vehicles used by the enemy to conduct assault operations and stopped the enemy’s attempted advance, causing losses in manpower.

Russian BMP-1, BTR-80, and an unknown armored vehicle hit by operators of the Omega group near Krasnohorivka, October 2023

Operators of the Omega group in a day destroyed a large number of enemy armored vehicles, used to conduct assault actions, and stopped an attempt to advance the enemy, inflicting casualties in manpower.

Having detected the movement of the convoy in time, the Guardsmen used an anti-tank missile system and attack drones to defeat six units of enemy armored vehicles.

In particular, two tanks, three IFVs, and APCs were hit, as well as one armored vehicle.

A Russian T-72 destroyed by operators of the Omega group near Krasnohorivka, October 2023

The location of the destroyed Russian equipment involved in the offensive was geolocated (here) one kilometer south of Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

The purpose of the invaders’ failed offensive was to probably move west and south for further attempts to encircle the Ukrainian group defending Avdiyivka.

The site of the destruction of Russian equipment by the Omega group operators, October 10, 2023. Photo: DeepState map

Intensification in the Avdiyivka direction

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the invaders are advancing with forces of up to three battalions in the Avdiyivka direction. Offensive actions intensified in the areas of Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Keramika, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

On October 10, the Defense Forces repelled another attack by Russian assault groups in the Krasnohorivka district, destroying the invaders’ infantry and armored vehicles.

“The Ukrainian 110th Mechanized Brigade, together with other units, are courageously protecting the positions. They destroyed a few tanks, a few armored personnel carriers, and BMPs,” the military reported.

Since the morning, the invaders have been using artillery, aviation, and missiles at local villages and Avdiyivka itself. Then, infantry was sent into the battle under the cover of vehicles moving in several convoys.

