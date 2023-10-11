Kadyrov called dictator Stalin a traitor (video)

Oleg Davygora23:35, 11.10.23

Kadyrov stated that Stalin evicted not only the Chechen people, but also other different peoples.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, criticized Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a congratulatory speech dedicated to the 205th anniversary of Grozny. In a speech published on the Telegram channel of the Vainakh State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Kadyrov called Stalin a “traitor.”

“Today no one will say that the Chechens were traitors. Joseph Stalin was a traitor, who deported not only the Chechen people, but also other different peoples. There was no leader then who could take responsibility for his people and the republic. Today we have team. Not one person decides – we decide everything together, in concert and make the most responsible decisions,” said Ramzan Kadyrov.

The cult of Stalin in Russia – details

In the Pskov region, a priest consecrated an eight-meter monument to Stalin during the “ceremonial” opening. The monument was made four years ago; they tried to install it in Volgograd, Voronezh and the Moscow region, but local authorities refused. Now it will stand on the territory of the Mikron plant in the city of Velikiye Luki.

The disgraced Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, read out a telegram from dictator Joseph Stalin to the directors of defense enterprises. Medvedev himself published a fragment of the scandalous speech on the Telegram channel, noting that he voiced this letter at a meeting of the working group of the Military-Industrial Commission.

