Jordan moves troops to Israeli border – media

Irina Pogorelaya21:54, 11.10.23

However, there has been no official confirmation of this data yet.

Jordan is moving additional troops to the border with Israel .

This move follows statements by Jordanians about their intention to break through the border and invade Israel next Friday, the Voice of Israel reports .

At the same time, as Jordanian media reported, the transfer is being done in order to prevent local Palestinians from breaking through and helping Hamas militants. However, there has not yet been an official comment on this matter from the country’s authorities.

Earlier, in the Jordanian capital of Amman, rallies of Palestinians and local Arabs were held near the building of the al-Husseini mosque, who expressed dissatisfaction with the pro-American policies of the state leadership. However, in a public address, King Abdullah of Jordan stated that peace in the Middle East is impossible without the creation of a Palestinian state.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...