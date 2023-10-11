HIMARS destroyed the operators of the Supercam UAV in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Ukrainian military eliminated the Russian Supercam S350 UAV crew in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The American М142 HIMARS rocket launcher was used to destroy drone operators.

The SHARK drone, manufactured by the Ukrainian company Ukrspecsystems, was adjusting the fire and conducting reconnaissance.

The artillery struck just as the Russian drone was being withdrawn near the car.

A GMLRS missile used by Ukrainian M142 and M270 MLRS systems completely destroyed the vehicle and the drone itself.

Presumably, the operators were also eliminated. The SHARK drone no longer recorded the movement of the invaders after a missile strike.

The UAV operators were hit near the village of Kutuzivka, located near the town of Tokmak.

The Russian invaders were using the Supercam S350 drone for aerial photography to create high-density digital maps, as well as remote air monitoring of terrain and objects.

The destroyed Supercam S350 drone and the car with its operators in Zaporizhzhia. October 2023, Ukraine. A frame from a StratCom video



Initially, these drones were supplied to Russian rescue services, and they were probably transferred to the armed forces for reconnaissance operations.

Their flight duration of 4.5 hours and the transfer of information up to 70-100 km provide the necessary reserve of capabilities to use these UAVs in surveillance and reconnaissance.

Russian Supercam S350 UAV. Russia. Photo credits: Russian media



The design of the drone is very massive. In particular, with a length of 1.5 meters, its wingspan is 3.5 meters. Therefore, the UAV can only be launched using special devices that can eject it.

This is not the first time that HIMARS destroyed a Russian drone crew. In September, Ukrainian HIMARS rocket launchers started hitting Russian mobile Zala-421 launch drones.

Like this: Like Loading...