Defense Forces destroy Russia’s Ural with 30 occupiers in Bakhmut sector

11.10.2023

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russia’s Ural truck with 30 invaders, as well as hit a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun and damaged three more vehicles.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The Bakhmut direction. A hot section of the front. The Asgard group of the Ochi division of the 120th separate reconnaissance battalion works in cooperation with the Shark group of the 28th separate mechanized brigade, the head of the electronic warfare and cyber warfare service of the 28th separate mechanized brigade,” the report says.

An Ural with 30 Russians was destroyed, a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun was damaged, and two more Ural trucks and a Bukhanka truck were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to October 11, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 283,900 Russian invaders, including 820 occupiers in the past day alone.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3772679-defense-forces-destroy-russias-ural-with-30-occupiers-in-bakhmut-sector.html

