Day 595: Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

10/11/2023
About the author: My name is Starsky, I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against russian aggression.
Thank you Starsk! Excellent analysis as always.
It’s worth noting at this point that putler wants a much wider ME war. The bigger the better, from his standpoint. Already the GOP putler wing is lobbying for Ukrainian funds to divert to Israel, which obviously delights the bastard.
Drones are entering Israel from Lebanon, which means Iran/putler client Hezbollah is joining in.
Iran and Syria are looking for an excuse to join in too, which would drag America in.