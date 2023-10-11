Britain will announce more than $120 million in military aid to Ukraine today

Ekaterina Girnyk09:11, 11.10.23

It is noted that this package will include equipment that will help Ukraine clear mine fields, support vehicles and strengthen defensive fortifications to protect critical national infrastructure.

Britain will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid totaling more than 100 million pounds sterling (about $123 million). According to a message on the British government’s website , the aid package will be announced today by British Defense Minister Grant Shapps at the Ramstein meeting in Brussels.

“Today the Defense Secretary will announce a new package of military support for Ukraine worth more than £100 million. This will help Ukraine’s Armed Forces clear minefields, support vehicles and strengthen defensive fortifications to protect critical national infrastructure,” it said.

The UK will also announce the signing of further air defense contracts acquired through the International Fund for Ukraine, including the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin, a platform that can track and destroy drones and protect critical national infrastructure.

As Shapps noted, during his last visit to Kyiv he assured Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that the UK would continue to steadfastly support Ukraine and its most pressing needs.

“Today I am proud to announce that the UK, together with our allies, is delivering on that promise by signing new contracts to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems to protect civilians from Putin’s barbaric bombing campaign, as well as more than £100 million of new equipment that will give Ukrainian soldiers what they need to break through Russia’s deadly minefields,” he stressed.

It is noted that the assistance package will be provided using funds from the International Fund for Support of Ukraine.

