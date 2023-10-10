Unique technology: in Ukraine they created a walkie-talkie, the signal of which the Russians will not be able to jam

Dmitry Petrovsky17:54, 10.10.23

This technology works under enemy electronic warfare and holds a charge for up to 4 days.

Ukrainian developers have created a radio station, Himera , which the Russians will not be able to jam. It holds a charge for several days.

As Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology of Ukraine – Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said on Telegram , the enemy constantly uses electronic warfare (EW) to counter the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“This is a unique technology that works under enemy electronic warfare. The Russians cannot block the radio signals and decipher it. The development holds a charge for up to 4 days,” Fedorov noted.

He also added that the radio can be integrated into a situational awareness system or used as a GPS beacon to search for and evacuate soldiers. You can control the radio system simply through an application on your phone.

According to him, soon there will be even more such radios at the front. Himera became the best defense-Tech startup of the IT Arena 2023 and received $10 thousand for scaling and developing the product.

Communication equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces

In September 2023, the author of the Himera project, Mikhail Rudominsky, said that the main means of communication in the army are civilian radio communication systems. According to him, they are cheaper and of high quality, but they also have a number of disadvantages. There are also military radio stations, but there are very few of them, they are expensive and are usually transmitted in military aid packages.

At the same time, Himera radios use conventional components, but “extract” the maximum from them, and make “real military characteristics.”

Rudominsky noted that these radios are supplied to the Armed Forces at a fixed special price of just over $100 – 4 thousand hryvnia. At the same time, civilian radios are purchased for about a thousand dollars – about 37 thousand hryvnia.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...