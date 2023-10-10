“Ukrainian leaflets were dropped on our positions”: the Russian occupier told how he and comrades surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

10.10.2023

Russian occupier Alexey Nemtsov, born in 1981, who was captured by Ukrainian defenders, said that he learned about this possibility of leaflets dropped on their positions. He advised his comrades not to go to war.

The corresponding video with the interrogation of the occupier was at the disposal of OBOZREVATEL. He said that he served in the 143rd regiment of the Russian Federation on a contract.

When asked about his motivation to join the occupation army, he replied: “I came, I signed, I wanted something new in life.”

But later he made the right choice – he surrendered and saved his life.

“They dropped leaflets on our position and we surrendered,” he said.

In the context of the attitude of the command towards the invaders, then, in the words of the prisoner, “nothing good.”

“For example, I went to the shower to wash twice, someone went four times,” said the occupier.

And they ate stewed meat, noodles and bread. They started giving things to Putin’s army only recently, and then, according to the prisoner, it was “humanitarian aid.”

If the occupiers want to return home alive, and not die, surrender. Call the hotline: +380 44 350 8917.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Russian military personnel complain that those mobilized are forced to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. And if they refuse, they threaten to send them to Storm-Z units.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel Obozrevatel and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/nam-na-pozitsii-sbrosili-ukrainskie-listovki-rossijskij-okkupant-rasskazal-kak-sdalsya-v-plen-k-vsu-video.htm?_gl=1ihbjou_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5Njk2MDMyOC4zOTYuMC4xNjk2OTYwMzI4LjYwLjAuMA..&_ga=2.86595739.2035070559.1696703871-1404911090.1673192140

Like this: Like Loading...