The US Army called on Congress to combine military aid to Israel and Ukraine

Previously, the United States promised assistance to Israel after Hamas attacks, including by sending ammunition.

U.S. Army Chief Christine Wormuth said Congress must approve additional funding to ensure the Pentagon’s munitions production and acquisition plans can simultaneously meet the needs of both Israel and Ukraine.

According to Reuters , Washington has promised assistance to Israel following the Hamas attacks, including by sending ammunition, with the first shipment of security aid expected to arrive in the coming days.

“One thing that’s really important in terms of munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainians at the same time is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capabilities, in terms of our ability to expand production, and then also pay for the ammunition itself,” Wormuth said.

She said the U.S. Army is still in the “early stages” of reviewing Israeli requests for support, including whether providing such assistance would impact U.S. military readiness.

“But I would argue that just as we are committed to supporting Ukraine, I believe the intention is to support Israel,” she said.

US assistance to Israel and Ukraine

The American authorities unequivocally condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, promising to provide all necessary support to their partners. On October 8, it became known that additional help was on the way.

It was previously reported that US senators are preparing legislation that is aimed at providing assistance to Israel to defend against the Hamas attack on October 7. It will include replenishment of the Iron Dome missile defense system, and additional funding will also be considered.

Let us remind you that the US Congress adopted a temporary budget , from which all expenses to support Ukraine were deleted.

Earlier, media reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden plans to announce on October 11 the allocation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth about $200 million.

