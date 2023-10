Ukrayinska Pravda

Mon, October 9, 2023

The Special Operations Forces destroyed several artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, special equipment, vehicles and a means of radio-electronic warfare, and killed russian personnel in a week on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: The Special Operations Forces (SOF) on social media and in the interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

