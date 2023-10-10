Russia’s partnership with Iran strengthened due to war in Ukraine – British intelligence

10.10.2023
Iranian military aid to Moscow in its war against Ukraine has included hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery munitions, with Iranian kamikaze drones being a key element of the Russian war.
The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
“Russia’s partnership with Iran has strengthened in recent years, almost certainly accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the update said.
International isolation has forced Russia to redirect its foreign policy efforts towards previously less-desirable partnerships to gain diplomatic, economic and military support.
Iranian military aid to Russia’s campaign in Ukraine has included hundreds of one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and artillery munitions. Iranian OWA UAVs have been a core element of Russia’s campaign of long-range strikes into Ukraine.
This arrangement has now been extended to include assembling and production of these UAVs, under license, in a facility in Russia.
“Russo-Iranian diplomatic and economic ties have also intensified. Russia’s engagement with Iran through multinational forums will almost certainly increase following Iran’s recent admission into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and its invitation to join the economic BRICS forum,” the report said.
Iran recently claimed that Russia had invested $2.76 billion into Iran in 2022-2023. Economic ties are highly likely to deepen as Russia seeks to mitigate sanctions, the UK Defense Ministry said.
https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3771638-russias-partnership-with-iran-strengthened-due-to-war-in-ukraine-british-intelligence.html
For iran’s war crimes, it should get carpet bombed. Of course, this will never happen with the rubber spines in our government.
But, maybe Israel will wake up from the Hamas attacks and realize what a grave mistake it made with keeping cozy relations with the other war criminal, mafia land. It should finally start to work together with Ukraine. The combination of both very capable nations could be make it possible to work out a viable plan to punish iran and, concurrently, the other shithole, mafia land.
“You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours’
Izlamonazi filth and scum sits very well with putinaZi rats.
After the first Gulf War, there were pundits who said the coalition should have finished off Saddam. Then with Iraq neutralized, the second Gulf War in 2003 could have taken out the izlamonazi regime in Iraq.