russia Denies “Inflaming Middle East” As Zelenskyy Warns of World War Risk in Israel-Hamas Clash (video)

10/10/2023
2 comments
Russia sent weapons to Gaza via Iran, Wagner trained Hamas with help of Iran, we choose the day, the birthday of the eternal leader of Russia. But for the rest we, The Russians have like always nothing to do with it.
rashists sending weapons to Hamas via Iran, highly likely. No confirmation on any wags training hamas, they are quite well trained already, but iranians may have given them a refresher course over the last several months. And yes rashists are spewing out increasingly higher piles of 🐂💩.