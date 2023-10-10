North Korea is preparing to attack South Korea using Hamas tactics, – South Korean military

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:09, 10.10.23

South Korea wants to renegotiate the military agreement with North Korea so it can prepare for an attack.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported to parliament that North Korea is preparing for the possibility of a surprise attack using tactics used by the Palestinian group Hamas during its attack on Israel , writes South Korean publication Yonhap News.

After analyzing Hamas’ attacks on Israel with rockets, guerrilla units, trucks and motorcycles, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kang Shin-cheol said: “According to the initial assessment, Hamas’s surprise operation was successful. Israeli hardware was hit by thousands of rocket attacks in a short period of time.” period of time. The protective effect of the Iron Dome was minimal.”

Kahn also noted that Israel’s border system had been neutralized and intelligence services such as the Mossad had failed to anticipate the surprise attack.

He said a surprise attack using Hamas tactics, including diversifying attack methods and exploiting vulnerabilities in advanced defense systems, is an expected scenario that North Korea could resort to. He also suggested that North Korea could occupy border territory and take hostages to escalate and encourage negotiations.

Kang noted that long-range artillery and drones could be used as countermeasures against a surprise attack by North Korea. He emphasized that units that can infiltrate by land, sea or air can be eliminated through forward base defense systems, integrated defense operations, anti-maritime Special Operations Forces operations and joint air defense operations. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is confident that even if North Korea attacks with large numbers of drones, they can be detected, identified and shot down through joint air defense operations.

“Thanks to anti-fire warfare, long-range enemy artillery threatening the capital area is eliminated at an early stage, and the interception power ensures the protection of important facilities and main bases in the capital area,” he says.

Potential aggravation of the situation on the border between the DPRK and South Korea after the Hamas attack on Israel – you need to know this

On September 19, 2018 , a military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula was signed during a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un .

Since then, there have been no serious skirmishes between the Koreas. But last November, North Korea fired a missile off a populated South Korean island near their maritime border. Then South Korea accused North Korea of ​​violating the agreement’s requirements to reduce tensions.

In January 2023, five North Korean drones entered South Korean airspace. Then South Korean President Yoon Seok-yol said that the country could terminate the agreement to reduce tensions in relations with the DPRK, concluded in 2018.

Following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said he would seek a suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement . The goal is to resume monitoring North Korean troop movements and prepare for a possible attack.

