Live news:Republicans call for Ukraine funding to be diverted to Israel

Oct 10

Hardline Right-wing Republicans have called for military funding to be diverted from Ukraine to Israel.

Senator John Hawley, part of a Trump-supporting group holding up major budget decisions in Congress, described Hamas’ attack against Israel as an “existential threat”.

“Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately,” Mr Hawley said.

The Republican has repeatedly voted against sending funding to Ukraine.

Resistance to providing further aid to Ukraine has intensified in recent months, contributing to the ousting of the House of Representatives speaker.

US officials have said that aid for Ukraine has no impact on the country’s ability to support Israel.

Israel’s PM warns Hamas retaliation ‘has only just begun’

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Hamas will endure “terrible things” as he suggested Israel’s onslaught against them had “only just begun”.

Speaking to authorities in the south of the country, Israel’s prime minister said: “I know you have gone through terrible and difficult things; the state will leave no stone unturned to help you.

“Your leadership is very strong in these difficult days, it will take time and a strong stand is needed in the difficult days to come.

“I embrace you and the residents. We are all with you, and we will defeat [Hamas] with strength, a lot of strength.”

Bodies of 1,500 terrorists found in Israel:

The bodies of around 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been found in Israel, according to Israeli officials.

No Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night, although infiltrations could still be possible, spokesperson Richard Hecht added.

He said that Israeli security forces had “more or less restored control over the border” with Gaza.

“Since last night we know that no one came in… but infiltrations can still happen.”

The army had “nearly completed” evacuation of all the communities around the border, Mr Hecht said.

The military has deployed 35 battalions to the border area and is “building infrastructure for future operations”.

OpEd: Volodymyr Kukharenko

Volodymyr Kukharenko

Oct 10

It’s not a liberation army, it’s a bunch of Middle-Age inhuman thugs. By all codes of war and honor, they are a disgrace.

Seen lots of comments justifying the Hamas attack, many videos explaining the motivation and causes. Something about decades of Israeli oppression and so on. Seriously?

Look, I see what I see. The bodies of raped women. Whole families were slaughtered. And a music festival which was arranged to support the idea of peace between nations was turned into a bloodbath. UThey did not attack the Israeli army or a police department whom they consider occupants. No, they cowardly attacked harmless people who could not resist. It’s not a liberation army, it’s a bunch of Middle-Age inhuman thugs. By all codes of war and honor, they are a disgrace.

If a person becomes a mass killer or maniac because he was abused in childhood, it might be the fault of society that made him such, BUT he’s still a mass killer, a dangerous criminal who should be sentenced to the heaviest punishment possible by the law. No one cares any longer about his hard childhood. If someone takes a gun and kills his classmates who were mocking him, he’s a sick bastard, not a victim that can be justified.

Similarly, I do not care what formed these people, and how they’ve become such twisted savages killing innocents. They are terrorists, they have crossed past the like of being humans, and they no longer can be made humans back. It’s a one-way ticket. And I would not understand if they are allowed to get away with it.

I am 100% sure if any of those “justifiers” got into Hamas’s hands, no one would care if he was protesting about some Israeli police action. They would shoot him (or rape her) and that’s it. Here in Ukraine, in Bucha, one of the residents was welcoming Russians who were doing similar things, but they killed him when they got drunk. People of this type lost human face, they have passed the point of no return no matter how and why they started. And those who justify them are moral cripples too.

