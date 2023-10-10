Live news: China rebukes Russia over missile attack on funeral

Ukrainian rescuers work amongst rubbles of a destroyed shop and cafe after a Russian strike in the village of Groza CREDIT: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP

Oct 10

China has rebuked Russia over a missile attack at a funeral in Ukraine that killed 52 people.

Geng Shuang, China’s deputy UN ambassador, said Beijing finds the heavy civilian casualties in the attack on the village “concerning.”

At least 52 people were killed in Thursday’s strike by a Russian Iskander ballistic missile, which hit a memorial service. It is one of the biggest losses of life since the war in Ukraine began.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied last Friday that Russia was responsible for the Hroza attack.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s UN ambassador, alleged that “neo-Nazis” and military-age men were at the wake, telling a UN Security Council meeting called by Ukraine that the soldier was “a high-ranking Ukrainian nationalist,” with “a lot of neo-Nazi accomplices attending.”

………

Zelensky arrives in Bucharest

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський

@ZelenskyyUa

I arrived in Bucharest, Romania, for talks with @KlausIohannis and to strengthen our good-neighborly relations.

Ukraine is grateful for Romania’s support, which strengthens our state, as well as its constructive solidarity, which enables our nations to be security donors for the world, notably in food security.

We have already built and can expand cooperation that sustains stability for many other nations.

We will discuss further security cooperation, developing aviation and other coalitions, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, the Black Sea security architecture, and our relations with partners.

Romania is a friend who came to our help on our darkest day and whose support gets stronger with time. I am certain this visit will be beneficial for both of our nations.

