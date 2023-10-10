Israel came under fire from Syria for the first time since the start of the war

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:48, 10.10.23

Some of the shells fell in open areas.

This evening Israel was fired upon from Syrian territory. This was reported in the official Telegram channel of the Israeli Defense Forces.

“The initial report is that some time ago, several launches were detected from Syrian territory into Israeli territory, some of the launches crossed Israeli territory and, presumably, fell in open areas,” the report said.

