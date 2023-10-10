Biden makes harsh threats to Israel’s enemies

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:09, 10.10.23

He condemned the actions of Hamas.

The United States of America will stand united in support of the people of Israel , President Joe Biden said.

In his address, the American leader said he had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he promised him that the US response would be “decisive, swift and stunning.”

Hamas does not defend the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination, but uses Palestinian civilians as human shields, he added. “Israel, like every other country in the world, has the right – indeed, the obligation – to respond to these vicious attacks,” Biden was quoted as saying by The Guardian .

Biden’s team is in “near constant communication” with Israeli partners and has held talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain to coordinate a unified response.

“Let me say again: any country, any organization, anyone who thinks of taking advantage of the situation, do not do it. Our hearts may be broken, but our resolve is clear,” he stressed.

He noted that during the Hamas attack on Israel, “pure, unadulterated evil fell upon this world.” The Hamas attack killed 1,000 people, including at least 14 Americans. The Biden administration also knows that US citizens are being held captive by militants:

At this point we must be very clear. We support Israel. We stand with Israel and will ensure that Israel has everything it needs to protect its citizens to respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism”

