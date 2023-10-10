Aid to Israel will not be provided at the expense of Ukraine – US Ambassador to NATO

Katerina Chernovol19:32, 10.10.23

Julianne Smith stressed that Washington can remain focused on partnership and commitment to Israel’s security and continue to support Kyiv.

US Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said that military assistance to Israel after the attack by Hamas militants will not be provided at the expense of Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about this . It is noted that following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States provided approximately $45 billion in military aid, making it the largest donor to Ukrainian troops. However, now that Israel has become the victim of a terrorist attack by Hamas, the Biden administration is rushing to help that country as well.

“This has raised questions about whether the United States can keep pace with both conflicts without also hampering its own military readiness,” the report notes.

Julianne Smith tried to overcome her anxiety ahead of a meeting of defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“We do not expect any problems in this regard,” she said.

Smith said the United States can “remain focused on our partnership and commitment to Israel’s security, and live up to our commitments and promise to continue to support Ukraine as it defends its territory and defends all the values ​​we all value in the Alliance.”

Julianne Smith also said that some meetings in Brussels this week will look for additional ways to continue aid supplies to Ukraine and speed up weapons production in NATO member countries.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...