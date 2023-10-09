“You can figure out who is against it”: The UN Security Council did not make a statement on the war in Israel

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya02:37, 09.10.23

The meeting was held in a closed format.

The UN Security Council did not issue a joint statement following an emergency meeting on the attack on Israel .

CNN writes about this with reference to several members of the Security Council. Deputy Ambassador of the United States to the UN Robert Wood said that a large number of countries condemned the Hamas attacks, but there were also those who refused to do so.

“I don’t want to go into what was actually discussed at the briefing, but there are a large number of countries that condemned the Hamas attacks. Obviously, not all of them (condemned the attacks) and I don’t want to go into detail. I think you, You can probably figure out one of them without my words,” he told reporters.

Wood said the situation remains fluid and very dangerous, and officials are working hard to prevent the conflict from spreading throughout the region.

US assistance to Israel: Blinken makes a statementThe permanent members of the UN Council are China, the USA, France, the UK and the Russian Federation. It also includes Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan. A general statement requires the unanimous consent of all 15 Council members.

UN Security Council meeting on Israel: what is known

Let us recall that after the Hamas attack, Brazil, which chairs the UN Security Council, announced an emergency meeting . The country condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the people of Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan told reporters before the meetings that there would be no more negotiations with Hamas and its terror infrastructure must be destroyed.

He called on Council members to unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks on Israel and provide unwavering support for the country.

