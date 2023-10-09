US has no ‘direct information’ on Iran’s connection to HAMAS attacks on Israel – White House

09.10.2023 17:30

The United States has no ‘direct information’ about Iran’s connection to the HAMAS terrorist group’s attack on Israel.

This was stated by Deputy National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jon Finer, according to CNN.

“What we can be quite clear about is that Iran is broadly complicit in these attacks for having supporting Hamas going back decades”, Finer said.

In particular he pointed to weapons, training and other financial support to Hamas.

“What we don’t have is direct information that shows Iranian involvement in ordering or planning of the attacks that took place over the last couple of days. It’s something that we’re going to keep looking at closely”, he added.

As reported, in the morning on October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group HAMAS launched an attack on Israel. The militants broke through into the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile attack.

Hundreds of people were killed in Israel as a result of HAMAS attacks. Two Ukrainian citizens were among the dead.

Israel officially declared a state of war for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

