Update from Ukraine and Israel: Denys Davydov (video w/ad)

10/09/2023
Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog
2 comments
Denys reviews a rashist T-90 tank clip, that I had recently posted, saying it may have been an anti tank mine or a TOW missile. Propaganda spins on this have been circulating both by the kremkrapper and hamas.
Clearly, the cockroaches have a frenzied, rabid fascination of Bandera. 🤣😂🤣
Indeed, we are stronger than the autocracies, but what use is this strength if we have weak and downright treasonous politicians and their stupid electorates? Our strength is neaningless.