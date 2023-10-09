Ukraine is being attacked by “martyrs”: what is known

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:55, 09.10.23

The military urged not to ignore the alarms.

In the evening, Russian invaders launched unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Shahed” type towards Ukrainian cities .

This was reported on the official page of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram . At 22:17 it became known about the movement of drones from the Black Sea in the direction of the Odessa and Nikolaev regions. The military warned that the course may change and also urged not to ignore the alarm.

Already at 22:33, the Air Force reported that Shahed-type drones were heading from the Black Sea in the direction of Koblevo (Nikolaev region). “Head for cover!” – they called. Also, an air raid alert has now been declared in the Odessa region.

Updated at 23:02: Nikolaev – to shelters. Air defense is working.

