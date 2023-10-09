Ukrainian forces have carried out a missile strike on Russian military assets in occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 24 on Oct. 9.

Yusov noted that there were casualties among Russian troops, however, he did not specify the numbers or any other details about the attack.

On Oct. 7, a loud explosion was heard in several areas of occupied Crimea; thick smoke was seen rising in Dzhankoi. The Russian Defense Ministry then reported that its air defense has neutralized several incoming cruise missiles.

Later, the ministry claimed that a Russian anti-aircraft system shot down a converted S-200 missile launched by Ukraine.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/ukraine-confirms-missile-strike-on-dzhankoi-news-50359355.html

