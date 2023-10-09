U.S. is increasing production of artillery shells to be delivered to Ukraine

9 October, 2023

Production of 155mm shells in the USA. Photo from the open sources

The U.S. Army is investing in expanding the production capacity of enterprises to increase the production of 155-mm artillery shells to be transferred to Ukraine.

Such a statement appeared on the official website of the U.S. Army.

In recent weeks, the U.S. Army has signed contracts worth about $1.5 billion to build up reserves of artillery shells.

The army aims to increase the monthly production of 155-mm artillery shells to 80,000 per month by 2025, which will ensure uninterrupted supply to Ukraine as well as the creation of its own reserves.

The 155-mm shells are being prepared to be filled with explosives. Photo from the network

Since the chain for the production of components for artillery shells is located all over the country, the army signed a contract with each company separately.

In addition, companies from Poland (NitroChem SA), India (Solar Industries India Limited), and Canada (IMT Defense) received contracts.

Due to the long idle time of production facilities, plans for monthly production of shells were subject to change. Thus, at the beginning of the production expansion campaign, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition Doug Bush reported in August that 85,000 shells would be produced by 2025, and in September that figure rose to 100,000 units.

After analyzing the state of production facilities and discussions with manufacturers, the number of monthly shells produced was reduced to 80,000 units.

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Division transporting 155mm shells. Photo credits: U.S. Army

To date, the United States has sent more than 2 million 155-mm artillery shells to Ukraine to meet its needs. According to Western media estimates, Ukraine spends more than 240,000 155-mm shells per month, which is much more than the reserves of most NATO countries.

In addition to the shells, the contract includes the purchase of primers, explosives, fuses, cartridge cases, and the assembly of the shells themselves. The order covers about 6.4 tons of explosives, 270,000 primers, 678,000 fuses, and 2.7 million Modular Artillery Charge System combustible cartridge cases.

Despite active investments by the U.S. Army to modernize facilities and increase monthly shell production, the Canadian military is calling on local producers to increase production of 155mm artillery shells due to a shortage of them in the army.

In a speech to the Canadian Parliament, Canadian Army General Wayne Eyre called the stockpile of 155mm artillery shells a crisis and noted that if it continued, some NATO countries would need to use the last of them for training.

The monthly production of 155-mm shells in Canada amounted to about 4,000 units in 2022, with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Canada (GDOT-C) being the main producer. Since February 22, 2023, Canada has not produced a single artillery shell which undermines the country’s security.

