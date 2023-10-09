The UN asks Israel to refrain from a crushing response to the Hamas attack

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:39, 09.10.23

The UN Secretary General reminded Israel that “military operations must be carried out in strict accordance with international humanitarian law.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticizes Hamas attacks on Israel and calls on the Palestinian terrorist group to release all hostages. At the same time, he expresses concern about Israel’s response to this attack .

“I acknowledge the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people. But nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and kidnapping of civilians. I reiterate my call for an immediate end to these attacks and the release of all hostages. While I acknowledge Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel “that military operations must be carried out in strict accordance with international humanitarian law,” the UN Secretary General said.

Guterres also said he was “deeply concerned” by the number of dead on the Palestinian side, many of whom were women and children.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s announcement that Israel will begin a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. … The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before this fighting; it will now only get exponentially worse,” he added.

Guterres also called on Israel to allow humanitarian supplies and personnel into Gaza. “Israel must see its legitimate security needs materialized, and the Palestinians must see a clear prospect of establishing their own state,” he says.

