Bill B.

Something is Very wrong about the attack on Israel, Is it a False flag operation? (video)

10/09/2023

© Warthog Defense 2023

One comment

  1. America sends Sixth Fleet towards Israel
    The reports come as Washington tries to prevent a wider armed conflict. Although President Biden has stated that he stands with Israel and has pledged additional military support, he is at the same time trying behind the scenes to keep other parties out of the fight. The US government also hopes to keep alive an imminent normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

    Aircraft carrier
    The US has directed the Sixth Fleet towards the conflict zone. The strike group is led by the state-of-the-art aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, with 175 aircraft on board. The fleet of forty ships and 21,000 crew members also includes destroyers, submarines and a battalion of marines. According to media reports, the show of muscle is partly intended as a warning to Islamic militant groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

    Reply

Enter comments here: