Something is Very wrong about the attack on Israel, Is it a False flag operation? (video)

10/09/2023
© Warthog Defense 2023
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
One comment
America sends Sixth Fleet towards Israel
The reports come as Washington tries to prevent a wider armed conflict. Although President Biden has stated that he stands with Israel and has pledged additional military support, he is at the same time trying behind the scenes to keep other parties out of the fight. The US government also hopes to keep alive an imminent normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Aircraft carrier
The US has directed the Sixth Fleet towards the conflict zone. The strike group is led by the state-of-the-art aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, with 175 aircraft on board. The fleet of forty ships and 21,000 crew members also includes destroyers, submarines and a battalion of marines. According to media reports, the show of muscle is partly intended as a warning to Islamic militant groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.