Russians are cheering the attacks on Israel. With friends like these…….

Roman Sheremeta

Co-Chair at Ukrainian American House. Founding Rector at American University Kyiv.

Oct 8

Israel has tried to remain neutral about helping Ukraine to defend itself against the russian invasion. Now russians are cheering the attacks on Israel and the russian government is officially calling for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Here is the official statement from the russian ministry of foreign affairs: “We call for an immediate ceasefire and a peace plan based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

…….

Nobody should be surprised by the actions of HAMAS. They are terrorists. Watch the video of them singing, rejoicing and calling on Putin to bomb Ukraine even more, so that they could marry Ukrainian women. Disgusting behavior of a terrorist state.

▶️ Watch this video on Facebook https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02qSZ4vStam7DL1nkasLFu7ghoYnHtrrZBWbmKDFnVtNQFXU3RfKeR5kqL6uqPF59yl&id=583997548&mibextid=q9YbOU

