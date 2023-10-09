Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has managed to capture the commander of the Alga Volunteer Battalion of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian unit said in a Telegram post on Oct. 9.
The brigade clarified that the Russian officer was captured during an operation near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.
“Now he is another member of enemy senior officer staff in the [POW] exchange fund,” the message said.
The message also quoted the enemy officer reportedly commenting on the state of his unit: “A f**k ton [of our troops] have fallen here.”
https://english.nv.ua/nation/russian-volunteer-battalion-commander-captured-near-bakhmut-ukraine-war-news-50359358.html
6 comments
“Now he is another member of enemy senior officer staff in the [POW] exchange fund,” the message said.
He’s one of the lucky ones. He’ll be swapped, sent back to mafia land, patched up, then will return to Ukraine, where the Ukrainians will finish the job.
Do with him like the mafiosi are doing with the Azov fighters; sentence him for terrorism and throw him into prison for 20 odd years.
Yeah, and don’t feed him either.
Why? Feed him with expired ruSSian food rations! 😁
I’m sure their are plenty of rats in Ukraine’s sewers they can feed him on. 😂
Maybe castrate the shithead. There’s no need for more orcs in this world.