Russia issued a cynical statement at the UN after the bloody attack on Groza in the Kharkov region

Katerina Chernovol19:42, 09.10.23

As a result of the Russian strike on Groza, 52 people were killed and five more went missing.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya distinguished himself with a new delusional statement regarding the war unleashed against Ukraine. This time he tried to “justify” the Russian strike on Groza in the Kharkov region, where the occupiers killed more than 50 people.

Thus, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, he issued a tirade that a “high-ranking nationalist” was allegedly buried in the village.

“As you know, at the time of the strike, the funeral of one of the high-ranking Ukrainian nationalists was taking place there. Of course, many of his neo-Nazi accomplices took part in it. It is no coincidence that in the photographs published on social networks immediately after the strike, almost all the bodies in the photographs belong to men of military age,” – he read from the piece of paper.

However, Nebenzi’s ravings did not end there. He recalled previous attacks by the occupiers on civilian targets in Ukraine, saying that after that obituaries of military and “foreign mercenaries” appeared.

“We have already encountered such situations more than once. The Kiev regime wrung its hands over those killed as a result of attacks on hotels, hostels, cafes, shops, and so on, and then a large number of obituaries of military and foreign mercenaries appeared. This is a random coincidence. We do not rule it out, that the same will happen with Groza,” added the main distributor of fakes of the Russian Federation at the UN.

