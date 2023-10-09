Russia is interested in inciting war in the Middle East, – Zelensky

Inna Andalitskaya21:18, 09.10.23

The head of state said that appropriate steps are being prepared to counter the threat.

Russia is interested in sparking war in the Middle East . The escalation of this conflict is a new source of pain and suffering that should weaken world unity.

“I held a meeting with the heads of our intelligence, Main Intelligence Directorate and foreign intelligence, with our diplomats on the situation in and around Israel and on the general situation in the Middle East. This is of fundamental importance for us, not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe. According to available information information – very clear – Russia is interested in inciting war in the Middle East, so that a new source of pain and suffering will weaken world unity, add splits and contradictions, and thereby help Russia destroy freedom in Europe,” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said following a meeting with intelligence .

According to him, the threat is much greater than the world currently perceives it.

“The world wars of the past flared up precisely from local aggressions,” the Ukrainian president noted.

He stressed the importance of the world to join forces in this situation.

“We know how to counter this threat. We are preparing the appropriate steps. And most importantly, we are defending the need for maximum unity of the world. Today I addressed the participants of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. First of all, about unity. That every state in the world now needs to choose how it will be defend international law. Will defend! And not stand on the sidelines when terror is trying to take over, and when another region of the world may break down before our eyes,” the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Zelensky stressed that he is grateful to all leaders and states who are now fully aware of the danger and are ready to work together in order to contain the situation, to keep the obvious sponsors of terror from wider intervention.

